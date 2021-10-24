Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man in surgery after shooting in Evanston, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Evanston Saturday evening.
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Evanston Saturday evening.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting in Mount Healthy Saturday evening.

According to Captain Danita Pettis from District Two, police received multiple reports around 7:36 p.m. of one male shot at the 1700 block of Kinney Ave.

The captain said that when police arrived on the scene, the victim had already been taken to the hospital.

The victim is currently in surgery, police say.

His identity is currently unknown.

This is an ongoing investigating. FOX19 NOW is at the scene and will update when more details become available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate after a Boone County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle fleeing law...
‘Ruthless, violent’ gang targeting cars, homes across the Tri-State
A man was charged after a woman was found dead during a well-being check in Kenton County,...
Man charged after police find woman dead in Northern Kentucky home
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Cincinnati Fire Department trying to identify arson suspect
Woman accused of arson in North Avondale building fire arrested, court docs say

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in OTR Saturday.
Man injured, police investigating OTR shooting
A man was hit and killed by a train Saturday evening in West Chester Township, according to...
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in West Chester
UC's Desmond Ridder (9) tries to run the ball down the field during the UC Bearcats vs. Navy...
No. 2/3 UC Bearcats get first win on road against Navy Midshipmen
The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K was held Saturday, Oct. 23.
Making Strides for Breast Cancer Walk supports research, patient services