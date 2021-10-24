Man in surgery after shooting in Evanston, police say

EVANSTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting in Mount Healthy Saturday evening.

According to Captain Danita Pettis from District Two, police received multiple reports around 7:36 p.m. of one male shot at the 1700 block of Kinney Ave.

The captain said that when police arrived on the scene, the victim had already been taken to the hospital.

The victim is currently in surgery, police say.

His identity is currently unknown.

This is an ongoing investigating. FOX19 NOW is at the scene and will update when more details become available.

