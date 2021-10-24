Contests
Non-profit rallies for continued use of ‘cold case’ playing cards for inmates

By FOX19 Digital Staff, Mike Schell and Jessica Schmidt
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A non-profit organization rallied Saturday afternoon against a sheriff’s decision to ban inmates from using ‘cold case’ playing cards.

Earlier this week, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey pulled the plug on a program that allows inmates to use playing cards that contain the names of faces victims whose murders remain unsolved.

The non-profit organization, called U Can Speak for Me, held a peaceful protest at the Hamilton County Justice Center to rally for the cards to remain inside the facility.

Carol Turnbull Avery, whose son’s murder was solved by inmate information, says, “I think these cards...these playing cards should stay in the jail to help solve some cases.”

Sheriff McGuffey says she will continue to support the group U Can Speak For Me and is working to create a strategy to continue distributing the cards in a way that will not compromise the security of the Hamilton County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

