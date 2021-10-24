Contests
Showers Likely Sunday

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Showers are likely Sunday. We’ll see highs climb to around 70 degrees during the afternoon with an isolated thunderstorm possible. It will be a bit breezy with southeast winds gusting near 25 miles per hour.

Rain chances diminish temporarily on Sunday night. As a cold front approaches, some locations may see scattered showers during the Monday morning commute. The work week will start off damp and dreary. Off and on showers are expected throughout the day on Monday; highs in the mid 60s.

Get set for a big temperature adjustment behind the front on Tuesday. Rain ends, but highs will stay in the chilly 50s. So far, frost is still NOT likely through the first week or two of November. However, a few valley locations could pick up some light frost early next month. Long-range models suggest most locations could see a killing frost between the 17th and 21st of November.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

