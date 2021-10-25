Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

10-month-old hospitalized after being shot, police say

The child was found shot at St. Elizabeth in Covington.
An infant is at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center after being shot in Northern...
An infant is at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center after being shot in Northern Kentucky on Monday.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An infant was shot sometime Monday in Northern Kentucky, according to Covington police.

A source confirms the 10-month-old was shot in the leg.

Covington patrol officers were initially dispatched to St. Elizabeth Hospital Covington around 2:17 p.m. for a report of a child who may have been grazed by a bullet.

Police determined on-scene the infant had been shot.

The child’s caretaker took off either before or after police arrived, the source says.

First responders transferred the infant to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for further treatment, according to police.

There is no word on the child’s condition or the severity of the injury.

Covington detectives assigned to the investigation are currently trying to determine where the shooting took place. At this point, according to the source, it remains unclear.

FOX19 will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights
Family members of 11-year-old sexual assault victim speak out
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad shoots son after refusing to stop playing guitar: court docs
Police investigate after a Boone County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle fleeing law...
‘Ruthless, violent’ gang targeting cars, homes across the Tri-State
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in OTR Saturday.
5 injured in 3 shootings Saturday night
Three people are injured after a drive-by shooting happened in Oakley Saturday night.
3 people injured in Oakley shooting, police say

Latest News

Cincinnati police say they've made an arrest in connection with the shooting of two people in...
Police arrest suspect in connection with West End shooting
Liberty Township dog to be featured on Budweiser holiday cans
Liberty Township dog to be featured on Budweiser holiday cans
Court documents say Jeremy Penwell has been indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular...
Man indicted with aggravated vehicular homicide in deadly Warren County hit and run, court docs say
Vaccine (WHSV File)
Miami University vaccine mandate now in effect