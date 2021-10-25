10-month-old hospitalized after being shot, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An infant was shot sometime Monday in Northern Kentucky, according to Covington police.

A source confirms the 10-month-old was shot in the leg.

Covington patrol officers were initially dispatched to St. Elizabeth Hospital Covington around 2:17 p.m. for a report of a child who may have been grazed by a bullet.

Police determined on-scene the infant had been shot.

The child’s caretaker took off either before or after police arrived, the source says.

First responders transferred the infant to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for further treatment, according to police.

There is no word on the child’s condition or the severity of the injury.

Covington detectives assigned to the investigation are currently trying to determine where the shooting took place. At this point, according to the source, it remains unclear.

