Burrow earns FedEx Air Player of the Week nomination

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) quarterback Joe Burrow is a nominee for the FedEx Air Player of the Week for his game against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2).

On the road Sunday, Burrow threw for 416 yards and three touchdowns on 23 of 38 attempts.

The second-year QB set his career-high for passing yards in the Bengals 41-17 win.

Fans can vote for Burrow online.

A career-high 416 passing yards for @JoeyB = another nomination for @FedEx Air Player of the Week!



VOTE ➡ https://t.co/OVfA8A2Ii5 pic.twitter.com/yyOnDxlDcf — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 25, 2021

Sitting at 5-2 and atop the AFC standings, Cincinnati is on the road again in Week 8 for a Halloween contest against the New York Jets (1-5).

The Oct. 31 game starts at 1 p.m.

