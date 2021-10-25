Burrow earns FedEx Air Player of the Week nomination
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) quarterback Joe Burrow is a nominee for the FedEx Air Player of the Week for his game against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2).
On the road Sunday, Burrow threw for 416 yards and three touchdowns on 23 of 38 attempts.
The second-year QB set his career-high for passing yards in the Bengals 41-17 win.
Fans can vote for Burrow online.
Sitting at 5-2 and atop the AFC standings, Cincinnati is on the road again in Week 8 for a Halloween contest against the New York Jets (1-5).
The Oct. 31 game starts at 1 p.m.
