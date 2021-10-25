Contests
Dad shoots son in Blue Ash because he wouldn’t stop playing the guitar: court docs

Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A 79-year-old Blue Ash man is accused of shooting his son because he wouldn’t stop playing the guitar, court records show.

It happened Sunday at a home on Mohler Road, according to Blue Ash police.

Fred Jon Hensley Sr. was charged with felonious assault “based on the officer’s investigation including a verbal statement from the suspect, who stated he shot his son with a .380 pistol because he would not stop playing his guitar,” police wrote in a criminal complaint.

Hensley Sr. also faces a domestic violence charge but police say he didn’t mean to shoot his son, other court records show.

Hensley Sr. “knowingly shot his son ... with a .380 pistol. Hensley Sr. said he was tired of his son playing the guitar for over an hour. Hensley Sr. said he was only trying to shoot the guitar but ended up shooting his son in the (right) side of his stomach. (The son) then assaulted his father while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive,” police wrote in an affidavit.

Hensley was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 10:40 p.m. Sunday night.

He is scheduled to face a judge at 9 a.m. Monday.

