Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Dads work to change tone of high school after massive fights and nearly 2 dozen arrests

By KSLA Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A group of dads has come together in an effort to change the tone on their children’s school campus.

According to KSLA, “Dads on Duty” formed after massive fights broke out at Southwood High School in Louisiana and nearly two dozen arrests were made.

The dads start just before 8 a.m., assisting students as they enter the campus and giving them words of encouragement.

They walk the halls and make sure students are getting to class on time and look their best.

“We just kind of walk around and give good energy and speak to the kids,” Michael R. Lafitte II said.

What started as a group of five, “Dads on Duty” has grown by the dozens and they continue to recruit more members.

“You know it makes a difference when kids know there are parents on campus. We just made the initiative to come and just walk around,” Zachery Johnson said.

The dads say they are not a security force, just fathers hoping to change the narrative on campus.

They say the program is received well by the students.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights
Family members of 11-year-old sexual assault victim speak out
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad shoots son after refusing to stop playing guitar: court docs
Police investigate after a Boone County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle fleeing law...
‘Ruthless, violent’ gang targeting cars, homes across the Tri-State
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in OTR Saturday.
5 injured in 3 shootings Saturday night
Three people are injured after a drive-by shooting happened in Oakley Saturday night.
3 people injured in Oakley shooting, police say

Latest News

FILE - Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate...
Facebook profits rise amid Facebook Papers findings
Officials say they believe the attacks involved as many as five drones laden with explosive...
Officials: Iran behind drone attack on U.S. base in Syria
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Children abandoned for months in Texas apartment with remains
President Joe Biden said Monday he felt “very positive” about reaching agreement on his big...
Billionaire tax takes shape as Biden pushes for budget deal
FILE - Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, to voice...
Sudan’s military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister