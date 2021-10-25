Contests
DeWine, Husted in Cincinnati to make announcement about minority-owned businesses

Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be in Cincinnati Monday. They are joining local...
Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be in Cincinnati Monday. They are joining local and state leaders as they announce expansion and acceleration of minority-led business attraction to Ohio.(Cincinnati Innovation District Facebook page)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will join leaders of the Cincinnati Innovation District and JobsOhio to announce the expansion and acceleration of minority-led business attraction to the state.

It kicks off at 10 a.m. at the University of Cincinnati’s 1819 Innovation Hub, 2900 Reading Road in Avondale.

Cincinnati Mayor, John Cranley, UC President Neville Pinto and JobsOhio President and Chief Executive Officer J.P. Nauseef will be among the speakers and guests.

The event will include an announcement from Lightship Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs to expand and create space for residential fellowships and programming for students, artists, designers and minority-led start-ups.

This all involves the first-of-its-kind Cincinnati Innovation District (CID), which is designed to built, retain and attract talent to Ohio.

Anchored by UC and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, the CID serves as a bllueprint for the state and ensures Cincinnati becomes a magnet for talent that attracts Fortune 500, mid-size and developing start-up companies, according to JobsOhio’s website.

The district aims to generate 20,000 new jobs and $3 billion in annual economic impact for Ohio over the next 10 years.

