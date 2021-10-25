Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road launch campaign to expand opportunities for girls

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - The Girl Scouts in Northern Kentucky announced plans to build a state-of-the-art facility in the next couple of years to create more opportunities for girls to learn and grow in the Tri-State.

On Monday, the Girl Scouts announced phase one of the Challenge a Girl to Change our World campaign, which will cost $2 million. The total cost is $6 million.

“The Northern Kentucky Girl Scout Leadership Campus will give a safe space in the region with the largest growing population in need for girls and young women,” CEO Susan Douglas said.

The facility will be built on 11 acres of undeveloped land owned by the Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road in Erlanger.

Because this property is near the interstate, the command center will be built closest to the highway to help absorb some of the noise from passing vehicles.

“There is a lake on this property where there will be a dock and a boathouse built on the backside of the property in and amongst the rolling hills and trees,” Douglas explained.“There will be cabins and tent spaces. Where you first enter the property will be a command center where the operations of Girl Scouts will happen and ultimately an entrepreneurship center. Which is part of the flagship programming for girls.”

There will also be an amphitheater and a dedicated safe space for archery.

“I think everyone is very much in agreement that kids need safe spaces to try and learn,” Douglas said. “They need unplugged experiences. At the same time, they need to know how to be savvy in those plugged-in spaces.”

If all goes as planned and the Girl Scouts get the funding they need, they will break ground on phase one in 2023.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.