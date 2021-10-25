Halloween trick-or-treat times across Ohio, Kentucky
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Halloween is right around the corner meaning trick-or-treaters will come home with lots of candy.
Even though Ohio and Kentucky do not have statewide mandates, the CDC recommends trick-or-treaters follow these guidelines.
Below is a list of trick-or-treating times across Ohio and Kentucky.
Ohio
- Anderson Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Batavia: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Bethel: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Blue Ash: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Carlisle: Oct. 29, 6 - 8 p.m.
- City of Cincinnati-Madtree Brewing Red Dog Bark or Treat. Oct. 12-3 p.m.
- Columbia Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Deerfield Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Delhi Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Evendale: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Fairfield: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Franklin: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Goshen Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Greenhills: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Green Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Hamilton: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Hillsboro: Oct. 29, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Liberty Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Madison Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Middletown: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Monroe: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Mason: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Montgomery: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- New Richmond: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Oxford: Oct. 31, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
- Pierce Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Sycamore Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Union Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- West Chester: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Wyoming: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
Kentucky
- Bellevue: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Boone County: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Cold Spring: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Crescent Springs: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Dayton: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Edgewood: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Elsmere: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Erlanger: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Florence: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Fort Mitchell: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Fort Thomas: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Fort Wright: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Independence: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Ludlow: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Newport: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Park Hills: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Southgate: Oct. 31, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
- Taylor Mill: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Villa Hills: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Walton: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Wilder: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
