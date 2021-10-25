Heavy rain for morning commute

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Expect heavy rain through the morning as a cold front approaches.

Off and on showers are expected throughout your Monday.

Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Rain and thunder are expected throughout the morning. We'll have scattered showers this afternoon. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/aZCuM8GrJQ — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) October 25, 2021

Get ready for a big temperature change by Tuesday behind the cold front.

Rain will end, but high temperatures will stay in the chilly 50s.

So far, frost is still not likely through the first week or two of November.

However, a few valley locations could pick up some light frost early next month.

Long-range models suggest most locations could see a killing frost between Nov. 17-21.

