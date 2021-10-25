Contests
Heavy rain for morning commute

A cold front is on the way
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Expect heavy rain through the morning as a cold front approaches.

Off and on showers are expected throughout your Monday.

Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Get ready for a big temperature change by Tuesday behind the cold front.

Rain will end, but high temperatures will stay in the chilly 50s.

So far, frost is still not likely through the first week or two of November.

However, a few valley locations could pick up some light frost early next month.

Long-range models suggest most locations could see a killing frost between Nov. 17-21.

