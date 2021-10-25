Man indicted with aggravated vehicular homicide in deadly Warren County hit and run, court docs say

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver has been indicted on multiple charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Warren County on Sept. 14.

Hamilton Township Police said Jeremy Penwell, 37, of Green Township, was initially charged with leaving the scene of an auto accident at Grandin Road near State Route 48.

Court documents show Penwell was indicted on Monday with aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an auto accident, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Hamilton Township police said Aleksandre Begheluri, 37, of Mason, was driving a Dodge Ram “car hauler” when he started to experience vehicle trouble, parked the truck, and got out.

Begheluri was standing near his truck when he was struck and killed.

After a lengthy investigation, police say they were identify Penwell as the driver of a 2003 Honda Pilot that struck Begheluir and arrested him.

Penwell is being held in the Warren County Jail.

