Mason City Council expected to vote on abortion ban

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Mason City Council could vote Monday night to ban abortion and punish anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion in city limits.

The vote is scheduled to occur during council’s 7 p.m. meeting at the Mason Municipal Center, 6000 Mason-Montgomery Road.

There are no abortion clinics in Mason.

The ordinance outlaws abortion in city limits and declares Mason “a sanctuary for the unborn, making various provisions and findings, providing for severability, establishing an effective date, and declaring an emergency.”

The proposal (read it here) would also target those who might assist someone in seeking an abortion. Anyone who “aids and abets” an abortion in Mason would be considered “a criminal and a felon.”

Violators would be subject to a year in prison and $2,500 in fines for each abortion performed.

If the ordinance is not passed as an emergency, it would take effect in 30 days and be subject to a referendum.

A similar ordinance was passed in Lebanon earlier this year.

The first reading of the ordinance earlier this month drew protests and packed crowds to council meeting.

Public comment lasted three hours.

A packed room tonight as Mason City Council is expected to vote on an ordinance that would make Mason a sanctuary city for the unborn. Pro-Choice protestors chanted as people walked into the building before the meeting. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/1lOilDXzRK — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) October 11, 2021

A nonprofit group called Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, funded by the Right to Life of East Texas, is assisting Mason City Council.

The group claims to have helped 38 cities with sanctuary ordinances.

