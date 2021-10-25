Contests
Miami University vaccine mandate now in effect

Vaccine (WHSV File)
Vaccine (WHSV File)(WHSV)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - All students, faculty and staff at Miami University must now have their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine unless otherwise exempt.

The university announced the vaccine mandate in August.

Miami University President Gregory P. Crawford said all full-time and part-time students, faculty, and staff on campus or university-owned property must have started the vaccination process by Monday, Oct. 25.

The full dose must be complete by Nov. 22.

Crawford said that exemptions may be granted for the following reasons:

  • Medical with documentation; or
  • Sincerely held religious beliefs, practices or observances, or reasons of conscience, including philosophical and ethical beliefs

The exemption forms had to be submitted by Oct. 15.

Other universities like the University of Cincinnati, Xavier and Ohio State are also enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

