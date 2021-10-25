New COVID-19 quarantine guidance issued for Ohio schools

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health updated their COVID-19 school quarantine guidance.

The new guidelines are aimed to keep asymptomatic children at school, according to Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

According to Vanderhoff, schools are not required to follow the guidelines and parents can opt-out.

-Mask to Stay: Can stay in class, regardless of vax/masks, if mask worn for 14 days, monitor, isolate

-Test to Play: Continue extracurriculars if mask worn when can & testing



Mask to Stay

People at school who have direct contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 can remain in the classroom if:

They wear a mask for 14 days after the last date of exposure

Self-monitor for symptoms

Isolate if there are symptoms of COVID-19

Rules can end after 7 days if they test negative between days 5 and 7

Test to Play

Guidance for asymptomatic athletes who have been exposed:

Wear a mask when possible - not during play; can be worn on bus, sidelines, etc.

Get a test after direct contact

Test second time between days 5 and 7

Quarantine can end after the second negative test

Vanderhoff said the tests can be PCR or Antigen tests, but not over the counter.

