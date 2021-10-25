Nonprofit partners with Mercy Health to uplift heart disease, cancer patients

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A non-profit, The Heart of Gold Memorial Fund, is giving back to Cincinnati, including a partnership with Mercy Health.

For example, $10,000 provided by Mercy Health helped Heart of Gold improve logistics to expedite testing results at fundraising events. Fowling Warehouse is the site of a Bengals Watch Party for Heart of Gold’s October fundraiser, and a mobile mammography van allows people to pre-register for a mammogram.

“Helping them from waiting days to see if they have an issue. It cuts down multiple hours. It’s a huge help, and we love being able to specify what we’re giving our money to, and help those in need,” Event Coordinator Bryan Peters said.

In memory of Tim Peters, who passed away from heart disease at age 50, the Heart of Gold Memorial Fund was created, uplifting those with heart disease and cancer.

“We started this back probably eight years ago after my dad passed away. We wanted to find a way to reach back out and keep his memory alive,” Event Coordinator Nick Peters said.

According to the Peters family, Tim Peters’ generosity was always on display as a coach when Nick was in grade school.

Heart of Gold is part of the name of the non-profit, according to Nick and Bryan, who said their dad always had a heart of gold.

Working with Camp Joyful Hearts, the Heart of Gold Memorial Fund is playing a major role in sending kids with heart conditions to week-long camps.

“The heart institute at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, we were able to connect with them, and we were able to donate roughly around $10,000 last year,” Nick Peters said.

The Heart of Gold Memorial Fund says it will continue to schedule two to three big events each year.

