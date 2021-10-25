Contests
Police arrest suspect in connection with West End shooting

Cincinnati police say they've made an arrest in connection with the shooting of two people in...
Cincinnati police say they've made an arrest in connection with the shooting of two people in the 1400 block of Western Avenue.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that left two people injured in the West End earlier this month.

Officers say 26-year-old Keontae Kernall was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 16, and faces two counts of felonious assault for a shooting in the 1400 block of Western Avenue.

Police say Keontae Kernall, 26, was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in the...
Police say Keontae Kernall, 26, was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in the West End earlier this month.(Cincinnati Police Department)

A 56-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were shot while operating a vehicle southbound on Western Avenue. Both were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police say they believe the shooting was the result of a dispute between two parties and is an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

