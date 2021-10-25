Police arrest suspect in connection with West End shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that left two people injured in the West End earlier this month.

Officers say 26-year-old Keontae Kernall was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 16, and faces two counts of felonious assault for a shooting in the 1400 block of Western Avenue.

Police say Keontae Kernall, 26, was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in the West End earlier this month. (Cincinnati Police Department)

A 56-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were shot while operating a vehicle southbound on Western Avenue. Both were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police say they believe the shooting was the result of a dispute between two parties and is an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.