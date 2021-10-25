Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother...
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and was inside the home. Deputies responded and found the body, as well as the teen and two other siblings, ages 10 and 7, who had apparently been abandoned by adults.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child and three abandoned children have been found in an apartment.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and was inside the home.

Deputies responded and found the body, as well as the teen and two other siblings, ages 10 and 7.

The sheriff says it appears the surviving children had been abandoned by adults and were fending for each other.

The mother of the children and her boyfriend were later located and were being questioned.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights
Family members of 11-year-old sexual assault victim speak out
Police investigate after a Boone County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle fleeing law...
‘Ruthless, violent’ gang targeting cars, homes across the Tri-State
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in OTR Saturday.
5 injured in 3 shootings Saturday night
Police were at the scene of a drive-by shooting in Oakley Saturday night.
3 people injured in Oakley shooting, police say
A man was hit and killed by a train Saturday evening in West Chester Township, according to...
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in West Chester

Latest News

FILE - Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate...
Whistleblower Haugen to testify as UK scrutinizes Facebook
Progress was reported after Sen. Joe Manchin spent time at President Joe Biden's Delaware house...
AP source: Manchin agreeable to wealth tax for Biden plan
Expect heavy rain through the morning as a cold front approaches.
Heavy rain for morning commute
This aerial photo shows a film set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M. Actor Alec...
Crew member: Alec Baldwin careful with guns before fatal ‘Rust’ shooting
Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 25, 2021, to voice their...
Sudan PM held in apparent coup; general declares emergency