Showers Move Through The Area

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Expect rain throughout the morning as a cold front approaches. The work week will start off damp and dreary. Off and on showers are expected throughout the day on Monday; highs in the mid 60s.

Get set for a big temperature adjustment behind the front on Tuesday. Rain ends, but highs will stay in the chilly 50s. So far, frost is still NOT likely through the first week or two of November. However, a few valley locations could pick up some light frost early next month. Long-range models suggest most locations could see a killing frost between the 17th and 21st of November.

