Suspect wanted in fatal Mt. Healthy shooting

Shavontez Layson
Shavontez Layson(Mt. Healthy Police Department)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is wanted on a murder charge after a shooting in Mt. Healthy Sunday night.

Officers were called to Evencrest Drive around 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers said they were met by two individuals standing outside of the victim’s home yelling a person was shot inside.

Officers made entry into the home and found the body of 50-year-old Quenton De Marco Dews suffering from gunshot wounds.

Mt. Healthy police said life-saving measures were initiated until paramedics arrived but Dews was pronounced dead.

Officers said they attempted to secure the immediate area around the house but were hampered by a large crowd that had formed. The crowd quickly became “unmanageable” and additional law enforcement agencies were called to help control the crowd.

Officers were able to regain control of the crime scene and requested assistance from the Hamilton County Sherriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Section.

Police said based on the initial investigation, murder warrants have been issued for 21-year-old Shavontez Layson.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, they said.

Layson is known to operate a black 2012 Chrysler 200 sedan with Ohio license plate HQF3261.

If you know of Layson’s whereabouts, please contact CrimeStoppers 513-352-3040 or Mt. Healthy Police Detective Jones 513-728-3183.

