Cincinnati Animal Care seeing growing numbers of abandoned animals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Animal Care shelter is in the midst of one of its busiest months ever, with hundreds of animals being abandoned in October.

People abandoning their animals has been a huge concern for shelters, especially as winter approaches, according to Cincinnati Animal Care.

Ray Anderson with Cincinnati Animal Care says they are sheltering hundreds of animals right now.

“So as of this morning, we’re at 632 animals have come into the shelter since Oct. 1,” Anderson says.

The reasoning for this increase? Anderson explains could be several factors.

“I mean, I have theories. Downturn in the economy could be playing a role, the eviction moratorium on employment insurance, those kinds of things ending might have people in financial dire straits and they don’t have any other option,” Anderson says. “We want to get across to the community that we are here to help.”

Anderson says the shelter is stuffed, and they could use more foster homes as numbers continue to climb past anything they have seen since opening.

