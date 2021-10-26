Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati Animal Care seeing growing numbers of abandoned animals

By Ken Brown
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Animal Care shelter is in the midst of one of its busiest months ever, with hundreds of animals being abandoned in October.

People abandoning their animals has been a huge concern for shelters, especially as winter approaches, according to Cincinnati Animal Care.

Ray Anderson with Cincinnati Animal Care says they are sheltering hundreds of animals right now.

“So as of this morning, we’re at 632 animals have come into the shelter since Oct. 1,” Anderson says.

The reasoning for this increase? Anderson explains could be several factors.

“I mean, I have theories. Downturn in the economy could be playing a role, the eviction moratorium on employment insurance, those kinds of things ending might have people in financial dire straits and they don’t have any other option,” Anderson says. “We want to get across to the community that we are here to help.”

Anderson says the shelter is stuffed, and they could use more foster homes as numbers continue to climb past anything they have seen since opening.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad shoots son after refusing to stop playing guitar: court docs
Woman killed in Forest Park home, police say
An infant is at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center after being shot in Northern...
10-month-old hospitalized after being shot, police say
Citizens run to aid Hamilton officer struggling to handcuff man: Video
Citizens run to assist Hamilton officer struggling to handcuff man: VIDEO
Any empty classroom
New COVID-19 quarantine guidance issued for Ohio schools

Latest News

School crossing sign
New pedestrian safety efforts announced for Northside
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley delivers final State of the City address
A Wilford Jenkins mug shot from a prior arrest and conviction in Butler County.
Forest Park man named as lead suspect in wife’s death, police say
Madison Township Trustee President Alan Daniel stepped down this week from the Butler County...
Butler County elected official quits board amid criminal probe, lawsuit alleging ‘corrupt’ land deal