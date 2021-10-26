Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Tri-State boy hospitalized with mystery illness during family trip to Disney World

It’s still not clear when the 12-year-old will be able to come home.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WXIX) - A Butler County couple’s planned family vacation took an unexpected turn when their 12-year-old son ended up in the hospital, leaving them with more questions than answers.

According to Vanessa Baker, her son Kameron suddenly became sick on October 7, while the family was on vacation in Florida, visiting Disney World. He has now been at the children’s hospital in Orlando for several weeks.

“He can have his little temper. He’s autistic, but he is the best little boy,” Kameron’s grandmother, Tonya Metcalf, said.

Vanessa said the illness started with symptoms of the common cold and escalated to Kameron being sedated and put on a ventilator. Kameron has asthma, but it is not clear if that has affected his current condition.

“We’ve had good days. We’ve had bad days,” she said. “There’s been days where I just cry just to cry.”

Doctors, Vanessa said, told her and her husband that Kameron tested positive for the flu and negative for COVID-19, although he does have COVID antibodies.

“They’re treating him as ARDS, which is acute respiratory distress syndrome, and they said he is a candidate potentially for MIS-C... It’s like a multi-inflammatory syndrome,” Vanessa said. “There’s no real answers or anything that they’ve came up with to know how or what made this happen.”

Vanessa and her husband have been staying in Florida at Kameron’s bedside. Kameron’s two siblings are back in Ohio, staying with a relative.

Vanessa said doctors believe Kameron could return home by Thanksgiving, but it may be much longer.

“Even if you think it’s the common cold, at least go get them checked out because I honestly thought it was strep throat... and it’s completely turned everything around,” she said.

The community is showing support for the family through a GoFundMe page.

Loved ones are also collecting donations for Kameron and his siblings, just in case they are unable to celebrate a typical Christmas this year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad shoots son after refusing to stop playing guitar: court docs
File photo of police lights
Family of 11-year-old sexual assault victim upset alleged attacker released
Police investigate after a Boone County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle fleeing law...
‘Ruthless, violent’ gang targeting cars, homes across the Tri-State
Any empty classroom
New COVID-19 quarantine guidance issued for Ohio schools
George Wagner IV in court on June 21, 2021
Pike County Massacre: Eldest Wagner son returns to court

Latest News

Daniel Verdon
Garage bandit caught in Anderson Township, sheriff’s office says
Man dead in Cheviot shooting, police say
Woman killed in Forest Park home, police say
Marty Strong
‘Incredible’ community support for Forest Park police officer battling rare cancer