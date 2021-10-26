Cooler air arrives, frost for some Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s cloudy and about 20 degrees cooler this morning than 24 hours ago with temperatures in the upper 40s across the Tri-State.

The high will only reach 57 degrees under partly cloudy skies. With the exception of some light drizzle, we will stay mainly dry Tuesday.

Temperatures will fall into the 30s tonight, and some areas could see patchy frost Wednesday morning.

Any frost that develops will burn off under sunny skies. The high will reach 59.

Rain will return Thursday and Friday with our next front.

Temperatures will stay cooler than normal through week’s end.

FLYING PIG RUNNERS: Saturday morning will cloudy, breezy (from the NW 10-15 mph), damp and cool with a few lingering showers or sprinkles for the start of the 10k at 7:30 am and not much different at 9:30 am for the 5k with the chance of a sprinkle continuing. Sunday morning will be dry and cool with temperatures in the middle 40s at the start of the marathon and half-marathon but as late morning approaches it will become breezy with winds from the WSW 10-15 mph by noon.

Tuesday Update: A widespread Killing Frost is still NOT in the picture at least until November 1st. A few locations could pick up some light frost this Wednesday. Following that each morning, November 1st through November 7th could see some frost and it could be a killing frost in some locations.

