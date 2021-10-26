Contests
Woman killed in Forest Park home, police say

A suspect is in custody.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead and her husband is hospitalized after an incident in Forest Park on Monday, according to police.

Forest Park police officers responded to a home in the 900 block of Bessinger Drive around 3:47 p.m. for a report of a possibly suicidal individual.

They found two people inside the house suffering from “major injuries,” a statement from the Forest Park Police Department reads.

Huletta Jenkins, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband, Wilford Jenkins, 48, was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Forest Park detectives are investigating Huletta’s death as a homicide.

A suspect is in custody, police say.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Forest Park Police Department at 513.595.5220.

