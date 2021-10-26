Woman killed in Forest Park home, police say

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead and her husband is hospitalized after an incident in Forest Park on Monday, according to police.

Forest Park police officers responded to a home in the 900 block of Bessinger Drive around 3:47 p.m. for a report of a possibly suicidal individual.

They found two people inside the house suffering from “major injuries,” a statement from the Forest Park Police Department reads.

Huletta Jenkins, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband, Wilford Jenkins, 48, was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Forest Park detectives are investigating Huletta’s death as a homicide.

A suspect is in custody, police say.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Forest Park Police Department at 513.595.5220.

