Frost advisory issued for Tri-State Wednesday morning

By Steve Horstmeyer
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The entire Tri-State is under a frost advisory through Wednesday morning.

Overnight, look for pockets of frost to develop especially in valleys.

Low temperatures in most areas will be in the 35º to 39º range with some valleys dipping briefly to just below freezing.

The frost advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The next rain arrives Thursday and continues off and on into the morning hours of Saturday. After that, the sky will clear and be partly cloudy through the weekend.

FLYING PIG RUNNERS: Saturday morning will cloudy, breezy (from the NW 10-15 mph), damp and cool with a few lingering showers or sprinkles for the start of the 10k at 7:30 am and not much different at 9:30 am for the 5k with the chance of a sprinkle continuing. Both times look for temperatures in the low 50s. Sunday morning will be dry and cool with temperatures in the middle 40s at the start of the marathon and half-marathon but as late morning approaches it will become breezy with winds from the WSW 10-15 mph by late morning.

Tuesday Update: A widespread Killing Frost is possible next week each morning Thursday through Saturday.

