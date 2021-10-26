Garage bandit caught in Anderson Township, sheriff’s office says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on Sunday in connection with a rash of burglaries targeting homes in Anderson Township.

Patrol units with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office took in Daniel Verdon for questioning after an incident on Maddux Drive in Sherwood early Sunday morning.

The Maddux Drive homeowner says he left his overhead garage door open shortly after midnight for around 10 minutes to go run an errand. When he got back, the sheriff’s office says, he found a man in his garage holding four fishing rods and a weed trimmer.

The homeowner claims to have shouted at the suspect, who then dropped the items and fled on foot.

The sheriff’s office says Verdon had been suspected of burglarizing several homes in Anderson Township last month.

FOX19 reported on a man captured on several home security cameras last month stealing from garages in the community.

Some homeowners targeted by the thief say it’s a little amusing how comfortable he made himself—before making off with bikes, ice cream, soda and the like. Others said they felt “violated.”

Authorities arrested Verdon during the questioning on Sunday and transported him to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Verdon is being held on a $25,000 bond. He will be in court on Nov. 2.

He had been arrested for an incident in August accused of walking up to a porch on Beechmont Avenue in Mt. Washington and stealing a machine-powered saw.

He was released without bail following that arrest and has a non-jury trial scheduled for Thursday on one count of theft.

