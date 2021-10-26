Contests
Hundreds of fake sports championship rings seized in Cincinnati

The shipments included counterfeit copies of rings for the Dodgers, Nationals, Penguins and more.
US Customs officers in Cincinnati recently seized nearly 300 fake championship rings for sports...
US Customs officers in Cincinnati recently seized nearly 300 fake championship rings for sports teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers(Provided)
By Jeanne Houck
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - U.S. Customs officers in Cincinnati recently seized nearly 300 fake championship rings for sports teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

Consumers should be wary of third-party websites that offer rings – and any other commodities – at abnormally low prices, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

The release said Customs officers in Cincinnati seized two shipments earlier this month containing 94 counterfeit Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Penguins ice hockey team championship rings from Singapore and the United Arab Emirates that would have been worth a total of $141,000 had they been genuine.

The following week, the release said, Customs officers in Cincinnati seized another shipment containing 200 counterfeit Los Angeles Dodgers championship rings from Saudi Arabia that would have been worth $300,000 had they been genuine.

The shipments were bound for private residences in California, Colorado and Pennsylvania.

“Sports fans often pay big money for sports memorabilia, but counterfeit sports memorabilia defunds our sports organizations, funds criminal networks, and scams the fans,” LaFonda Sutton-Burke, director of Customs’ field operations in Chicago said in the news release.

