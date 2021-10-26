Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

‘Incredible’ community support for Forest Park police officer battling rare cancer

The family and friends of Marty Strong showed their support for the long-time police officer on Monday.
Marty Strong
Marty Strong(Provided)
By Courtney King
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Family, friends and colleagues showed up at an event in droves on Monday to show their support for a police officer battling a rare form of cancer.

Marty Strong has been an officer with the Forest Park Police Department since 2004. He’s also a father of two.

Marty was diagnosed in July after doctors found a sarcoma, and there’s no standard treatment.

“It’s been a tough road,” said Jenny Strong, Marty’s wife.

Marty isn’t working as he undergoes frequent chemotherapy and radiation treatments in Columbus, according to a fundraising page set up for the family.

Meanwhile, Jenny, a nurse at Bethesda North, has exhausted her PTO.

That’s why so many people showed up on Monday evening to the Back Porch Saloon in West Chester to help raise money through a raffle and t-shirt sales.

“We found out that a lot more people care about us than we thought,” Michael Strong, Marty’s son, said. “It’s been eye-opening.”

Forest Park Police Sgt. Jackie Dryer helped put the benefit together.

“We miss him terribly,” Dryer said. “Marty and I went to the police academy together.”

Dryer says watching Marty battle cancer from afar has been “devastating” for his friends and colleagues.

“It’s been difficult to know what he’s going through and what his family is going through,” she said. “So that’s why we’re here.”

Both Jenny and Dryer call the community support “overwhelming.”

Doctors are expected to surgically remove Marty’s sarcoma in December.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad shoots son after refusing to stop playing guitar: court docs
File photo of police lights
Family of 11-year-old sexual assault victim upset alleged attacker released
Police investigate after a Boone County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle fleeing law...
‘Ruthless, violent’ gang targeting cars, homes across the Tri-State
Any empty classroom
New COVID-19 quarantine guidance issued for Ohio schools
George Wagner IV in court on June 21, 2021
Pike County Massacre: Eldest Wagner son returns to court

Latest News

Cincinnati City Hall
62 percent of Cincinnati employees vaccinated, less than 1 percent request exemption
On Monday, the Girl Scouts announced phase one of the Challenge a Girl to Change our World...
Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road launch campaign to expand opportunities for girls
Five FEMA EMS strike teams are heading elsewhere after improved data on the spread of COVID-19...
FEMA strike teams demobilized in Kentucky
Citizens run to aid Hamilton officer struggling to handcuff man: Video
Citizens run to assist Hamilton officer struggling to handcuff man: VIDEO