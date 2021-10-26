‘Incredible’ community support for Forest Park police officer battling rare cancer

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Family, friends and colleagues showed up at an event in droves on Monday to show their support for a police officer battling a rare form of cancer.

Marty Strong has been an officer with the Forest Park Police Department since 2004. He’s also a father of two.

Marty was diagnosed in July after doctors found a sarcoma, and there’s no standard treatment.

“It’s been a tough road,” said Jenny Strong, Marty’s wife.

Marty isn’t working as he undergoes frequent chemotherapy and radiation treatments in Columbus, according to a fundraising page set up for the family.

Meanwhile, Jenny, a nurse at Bethesda North, has exhausted her PTO.

That’s why so many people showed up on Monday evening to the Back Porch Saloon in West Chester to help raise money through a raffle and t-shirt sales.

“We found out that a lot more people care about us than we thought,” Michael Strong, Marty’s son, said. “It’s been eye-opening.”

Forest Park Police Sgt. Jackie Dryer helped put the benefit together.

“We miss him terribly,” Dryer said. “Marty and I went to the police academy together.”

Dryer says watching Marty battle cancer from afar has been “devastating” for his friends and colleagues.

“It’s been difficult to know what he’s going through and what his family is going through,” she said. “So that’s why we’re here.”

Both Jenny and Dryer call the community support “overwhelming.”

Doctors are expected to surgically remove Marty’s sarcoma in December.

