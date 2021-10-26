Contests
Indiana town offering thousands in cash, gifts to move there

The total incentive package is worth $7,000.(WECT)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - A rural Indiana town is offering cash and gift incentives to anyone looking to relocate there.

Greensburg, Indiana, a town of a little more than 11,000 residents, is giving $5,000 in cash and $2,000 in gift incentives as part of a relocation package.

The gift incentives include a year membership to the YMCA, gift cards, tickets to the theater and “grandparents on demand.”

A Greensburg couple, Tami and her husband, offer babysitting hours for anyone moving to the area with children. Tami and her husband will even stand in on Grandparents Day at the school.

“Beyond a compelling relocation package, Greensburg is home to top schools (with great basketball), a terrific hospital, a quaint and busy downtown square and has plenty of space to stretch out a bit.

“If you are looking for a place that’s friendly and affordable, and a chance to pitch in and have real ownership in your community, you’ll definitely want to explore Greensburg,” the website’s description reads.

Below are the incentive package eligibility requirements:

  • Must relocate to Greensburg, Indiana within the next 6-12 months.
  • Must have a remote position or be self-employed outside of Greensburg.
  • Must be at least 18 years old.
  • Must be eligible to work in the U.S.

Applications are now open.

