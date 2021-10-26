Kat Von D moving to rural Indiana, closing LA tattoo shop permanently

VEVAY, Ind. (WXIX) - Celebrity tattoo artist and reality TV star Kat Von D is moving to Indiana. She made the announcement on Monday on her social media pages.

Von D recently purchased the Benjamin Schenk Mansion in Vevay, Ind.

In her post, she said she feels more at home on the rural land than in L.A.

With the move, she announced she will be closing her tattoo shop High Voltage Tattoo in West Hollywood on Dec 1.

“After much thought, we have decided we will permanently be moving to Indiana at the end of this year. We plan on selling our beautiful home here, and I will most likely open a private studio in Indiana once we are done with the house remodel there,” Von D says in the post.

