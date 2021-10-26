Contests
Kat Von D moving to rural Indiana, closing LA tattoo shop permanently

US tattoo artist Kat Von D poses for photographers during the presentation of her new line of...
US tattoo artist Kat Von D poses for photographers during the presentation of her new line of makeup in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2015. (AP Photo/Abraham Caro Marin)(Abraham Caro Marin | AP)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
VEVAY, Ind. (WXIX) - Celebrity tattoo artist and reality TV star Kat Von D is moving to Indiana. She made the announcement on Monday on her social media pages.

Von D recently purchased the Benjamin Schenk Mansion in Vevay, Ind.

In her post, she said she feels more at home on the rural land than in L.A.

With the move, she announced she will be closing her tattoo shop High Voltage Tattoo in West Hollywood on Dec 1.

“After much thought, we have decided we will permanently be moving to Indiana at the end of this year. We plan on selling our beautiful home here, and I will most likely open a private studio in Indiana once we are done with the house remodel there,” Von D says in the post.

As some of you know, we recently purchased a beautiful home on a bit of land in rural Indiana, and the more time we...

Posted by Kat Von D on Monday, October 25, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

