Looking for a job? 30 local school districts searching for substitutes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than thirty school districts in the Tri-State are looking to hire substitutes for a variety of positions.

The hiring fair kicks off Tuesday at the Hamilton County Educational Service Center at 9 a.m. and runs until 12 p.m.

On Wednesday, the hiring fair will be on the east side of Cincinnati, at the Clermont County Educational Service Center. That will also run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

During the hiring fairs, you can learn more about the opportunities available, the requirements to apply, the hiring process and more.

A variety of positions are available, ranging from substitute teaching jobs, aides, custodial work, secretarial work and food service jobs.

If you can’t make it to a hiring fair, you can apply online.

If you plan on attending, you’re asked to register.

