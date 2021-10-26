Man dead in Cheviot shooting, police say

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead Monday evening after a shooting in a Cheviot apartment, according to police.

The incident happened at an apartment in the 3800 block of Ruth Lane.

Cheviot police officers found the apartment door unlocked and the man alone with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a department release.

Officers rendered first aid until the Cheviot Fire Department arrived and began life-saving measures, police say.

EMS transported the man to Mercy West Hospital.

He died at 8:11 p.m., police say.

Police only describe the man as being in his 30s.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The incident is under investigation, police say.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cheviot Police Department through Hamilton County Communications at 513.825.2280.

