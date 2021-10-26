Contests
Man killed in LMPD officer-involved shooting

(WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person was shot and killed early Tuesday by a Louisville Metro police officer during a call for service.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of River Bend Drive in the Clifton Heights neighborhood.

LMPD says officers responding to a domestic disturbance run had entered an apartment when a man reached for a gun and fired at officers. At least one officer fired their service weapon, striking the man.

An LMPD spokesperson said the shooting was captured on body camera video. That video will be turned over to Kentucky State Police who will handle the investigation into the shooting.

The name of the person killed and the officers involved have not been released.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

