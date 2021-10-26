Contests
Mother, son killed in Southern Indiana apartment fire

Cindy Geertz, 41, and Conner Geertz, 15, were found dead after their apartment caught on fire...
Cindy Geertz, 41, and Conner Geertz, 15, were found dead after their apartment caught on fire on Oct. 25 in Madison, Ind.(Family photo)
By Charles Gazaway and Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Investigators are trying to determine the cause of an apartment fire that killed a Southern Indiana mother and her son in Madison.

The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Windridge Drive. Emergency crews said it was “well involved” when they arrived on the scene.

After being told people were still inside the apartment, firefighters tried to get into the building to find them but were hampered by the building’s structural integrity. When they did get in, Cindy Geertz, 41, and Conner Geertz, 15, were found dead.

The Geertz family confirmed their identities to WAVE 3 News. Cindy Geertz was said to be wheelchair-bound.

