New pedestrian safety efforts announced for Northside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Department of Transport and Engineering announced three pedestrian safety improvements for Hamilton Avenue.

The improvements include:

Bump-outs at the intersection of Hamilton and Palm Street. Those are currently under design and will be constructed next year.

A pedestrian countdown signal.

A pilot project to assess the traffic calming impacts of allowing full-time 24/7 parking in the curb lanes between Pullan and Springlawn.

Improving pedestrian safety in the Northside has been a long fight for Northside Community Council President Becky Finnigan.

The push for improvements started after a deadly crash on Hamilton Avenue in 2016.

According to @CincyPD’s District 5 Commander, there have been a total of 19 pedestrian involved accidents in Northside from 1/1/2013-10/18/21.



The council has made some strides over the years.

“During that time, we’ve implemented some changes in front of McKie. We had lighted crosswalks installed and across Hamilton Avenue as well,” explained Finnigan.

There have been three pedestrian-involved crashes on Hamilton Avenue in 2021.

The most recent happened on Oct. 12.

“Through our analysis, we see that this location is the most common area for all traffic accidents in Northside,” explained Cincinnati Police Captain Craig Gregoire.

About a week after the Oct. 12 crash, CPD announced a new initiative to combat speeding and reckless driving in Northside.

Hamilton Avenue has speed limits ranging from 25-35mph.

Despite the speed limit, Cpt. Gregoire says the average driver was going 47mph on Hamilton Avenue.

Nineteen citations have been issued since the initiative began, Cpt. Gregoire says.

According to Cpt. Gregoire, CPD’s data shows the number of pedestrians hit in Northside has declined in recent years.

