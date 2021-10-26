Contests
Ohioans warned of marijuana edibles masquerading as major snack, candy brands

The warning comes as children and parents alike get started on their Halloween prep.
Ohio AG Dave Yost is warning about illegal cannabis products impersonating major snack brands.
Ohio AG Dave Yost is warning about illegal cannabis products impersonating major snack brands.(Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohioans should be on the lookout this Halloween for illegal and “dangerous” cannabis edibles and hemp derivatives masquerading as popular snack and candy brands, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

AG Dave Yost issued the warning to Ohio parents on Monday.

Our media partners at the Enquirer asked Yost’s office if they’d ever actually heard of marijuana edibles making their way into trick-or-treat bags. Their answer: “No.”

Nevertheless, Yost warned of “real and devastating consequences” for children who ingest levels of THC found in the fakes his office mentions.

“Parents need to be extra cautious, especially around Halloween, that these copycat products don’t wind up in treat bags,” he said.

Medical marijuana is legal for adults in Ohio; marijuana sold for general consumption is not.

A single serving of medical marijuana contains 10mg of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. A multiple-serving package sold in Ohio must contain fewer than 100mgs of THC in total.

Yost says some of the copycat candies and snacks pictured above contain as much as 1,000mgs of THC.

He cites a Department of Homeland Security report that incidents of child overdoses on cannabis foods are rising.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Drug and Poison Information Center reported 79 cases of child ingestion in 2020, a 108-percent increase over 2019.

Symptoms of THC overdose include respiratory distress, loss of coordination, lethargy, and loss of consciousness.

Parents who suspect their child has eaten If your child is sick and you suspect he or she has eaten food containing high amounts of THC should call the Central Ohio Poison Center Hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

Consumers who encounter look-alike cannabis edibles are encouraged to file a consumer complaint with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office by clicking here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

