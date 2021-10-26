Contests
One week until Election Day: Here’s what you need to know

A voting booth in Harrisonburg.
A voting booth in Harrisonburg.(WHSV)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With just one week until the Nov. 2 election, Hamilton County officials have some reminders for Election Day.

Voting by Mail:

Applications for Vote by Mail ballots must be received at the Board of Elections by 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Completed vote by mail ballots that are returned to the Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m. on Election Night will be included in the Unofficial Election Night results.

All vote by mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 1 and received by the Board of Elections no later than Nov. 12 to be included in the official results.

Early In-Person Voting:

Extended hours will be offered for voters.

The Board of Elections will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1.

Election Day Voting:

Polling locations will be open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The Board of Elections is telling all voters to be prepared by finding their polling location, reviewing the sample ballot and reviewing the list of acceptable forms of ID.

The Board of Elections also said poll workers are still needed. Workers are paid $181.50. Training classes are offered mornings, afternoons, evenings and weekends. Those interested can sign-up by calling 513-632-7000 or online.

For any other information or questions, visit the Board of Election website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

