Person of interest now facing charges in Butler County homicide

Justin Nix, 30, is a person of interest in the homicide investigation, the sheriff said.
Justin Nix, 30, is a person of interest in the homicide investigation, the sheriff said.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is now charged after being considered a person of interest in a deadly stabbing last week in Hanover Township.

Justin Nix, 30, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, 911 calls were made regarding a stabbing in the 2000 block of Darrtown Road, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The callers reported Ricky Wagers, 39, was stabbed in the chest during an altercation involving Nix, the sheriff’s office said.

According to court documents, Nix admitted to stabbing Wagers in the chest at least one time ultimately causing his death.

Friends took Wagers to the hospital, where he died.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones announced on Friday that Nix was a person of interest in the case and was initially arrested on an unrelated drug warrant.

Nix is due in Butler County Court on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

