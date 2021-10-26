Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ports of LA, Long Beach to fine firms over container backlog

Containers are stacked at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP...
Containers are stacked at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In an effort to ease congestion at the nation’s busiest port complex, officials said Monday that they will start fining shipping companies whose cargo containers linger for too long at marine terminals.

The twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach said in a statement that arriving containers scheduled to be moved by trucks will be allowed to stay for nine days before fines start accruing. Containers set to move by rail can stay at the ports for three days.

After that, ocean carriers will be charged $100 per container, increasing in $100 increments per container per day, the statement said.

The new rules will go into effect Nov. 1.

“The terminals are running out of space, and this will make room for the containers sitting on those ships at anchor,” Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero said in the statement.

It’s the latest step aimed at relieving the logjam of cargo ships that has interrupted the global supply chain. The backlog prompted the Biden administration to allow the port complex to operate 24 hours a day to try to get goods unloaded and out to consumers.

About 40% of all shipping containers entering the U.S. come through the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad shoots son after refusing to stop playing guitar: court docs
File photo of police lights
Family of 11-year-old sexual assault victim upset alleged attacker released
Police investigate after a Boone County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle fleeing law...
‘Ruthless, violent’ gang targeting cars, homes across the Tri-State
Any empty classroom
New COVID-19 quarantine guidance issued for Ohio schools
George Wagner IV in court on June 21, 2021
Pike County Massacre: Eldest Wagner son returns to court

Latest News

People walk by the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A centerpiece of...
Lawmakers defer some Jan. 6 document requests, seek others
Daniel Verdon
Garage bandit caught in Anderson Township, sheriff’s office says
President Joe Biden said Monday he felt “very positive” about reaching agreement on his big...
Billionaire tax hits critics as Biden pushes for budget deal
Man dead in Cheviot shooting, police say