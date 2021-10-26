Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Southern Ky. farm owner pleading for safe return of stolen baby kangaroo

A southern Kentucky farm owner is pleading for the safe return of a very special animal.
A southern Kentucky farm owner is pleading for the safe return of a very special animal.(Hillview Stables)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The owner of Hillview Stables in Laurel County believes someone took a baby kangaroo, not even a year old, around closing time on Sunday night.

The animals are a big part of the attraction of Hillview Stables.

“Everyone loves coming here to see my little Z-donk,” said Rick Gregory with Hillview Stables.

Gregory said you’ll find animals there rare to Kentucky, including their kangaroos, and now one of them is missing. He was taken from his pouch in a horse stall.

“The pouch is homemade. Just for a kangaroo. It was tied right here. They cut the string,” Gregory said.

His name is “Scooby-Doo,” and he’s only about 10 pounds. Where to or why, that’s the question.

“I’m sure everyone thinks he’s cute. ‘I’d like to have it,’ la de da. But I don’t understand it. How could you do that?” Gregory said.

What’s tougher still is that Gregory doesn’t believe Scooby is going to survive much longer because he doubts the thief knows he requires a special and very expensive formula.

“She said if they put him on regular milk he will get diarrhea and likely die,” Gregory said.

Gregory said he just wants Scooby-Doo returned, and even has an offer for the thief.

“Please bring him home. Ask no questions. I’ll give you $500,” Gregory said.

He said if someone turns in the thief, he’ll pay them $1,000.

Gregory said he contacted both the sheriff’s office and state police. You can also contact Hillview Stables by calling 606-524-4994 with any information.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad shoots son after refusing to stop playing guitar: court docs
Woman killed in Forest Park home, police say
An infant is at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center after being shot in Northern...
10-month-old hospitalized after being shot, police say
Citizens run to aid Hamilton officer struggling to handcuff man: Video
Citizens run to assist Hamilton officer struggling to handcuff man: VIDEO
Any empty classroom
New COVID-19 quarantine guidance issued for Ohio schools

Latest News

School crossing sign
New pedestrian safety efforts announced for Northside
Dog at CASPCA
Cincinnati Animal Care seeing growing numbers of abandoned animals
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley delivers final State of the City address
A Wilford Jenkins mug shot from a prior arrest and conviction in Butler County.
Forest Park man named as lead suspect in wife’s death, police say
Madison Township Trustee President Alan Daniel stepped down this week from the Butler County...
Butler County elected official quits board amid criminal probe, lawsuit alleging ‘corrupt’ land deal