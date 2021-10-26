Contests
Toledo Zoo’s snow leopard cubs now have names!

The Toledo Zoo announced its two new Snow leopard cubs were introduced to their outdoor habitat...
The Toledo Zoo announced its two new Snow leopard cubs were introduced to their outdoor habitat on Friday, Sept. 24.(Toledo Zoo)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The newest additions to the Toledo Zoo now have names as well.

The male and female snow leopard cubs have been named Pasha and Yuki, respectively.

The naming process was done through the Zoo’s PAL program.

The Toledo Zoo announced its two new Snow leopard cubs were introduced to their outdoor habitat on Friday, Sept. 24.

Thank you Toledo Zoo community for your participation and donations in the Snow leopard cubs naming contest! And now for the moment we've all been waiting for... (Insert drum roll🥁🥁🥁) Introducing our male cub, Pasha, and our female cub, Yuki! 🎉 Although the naming contest is over, you can still become a Zoo PAL to the cubs. Visit https://www.toledozoo.org/zoopal

