Woman told Middletown police killing of sister was meant to be murder suicide, spokesperson says

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown woman has been indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault in connection with the death of her sister, court documents say.

During her arraignment Tuesday, Monica Pennington’s bond was raised from $100,000 to $650,000.

City of Middletown spokeswoman Shelby Quinlivan confirms Monica made a statement to police that the death of her sister Pamela Pennington was meant to be a murder-suicide.

Police say the shooting happened on the morning of Oct. 20 in the 1600 block of Lafayette Avenue.

Middletown Police Chief David Birk said Monica admitted to shooting Pamela during an argument and alcohol was involved.

Monica Pennington’s next court date is Nov. 4

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

