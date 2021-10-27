Contests
10-month-old shot in Cincinnati, not Covington, police say

By Kim Schupp
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are now investigating after a 10-month-old was shot sometime Monday.

Covington police began looking into the shooting after they were dispatched to St. Elizabeth Hospital Covington for a report of a child who may have been grazed by a bullet.

Once at the hospital, officers found the 10-month-old had been shot in the leg.

The child’s caretaker took off either before or after police arrived, a source told FOX19 NOW.

First responders took the infant to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for further treatment, according to police.

There’s no word on the child’s condition.

After following up on all leads, the Covington Police Criminal Investigations Unit reported on Wednesday that the shooting incident actually happened in Cincinnati.

A spokesperson for Cincinnati police says the incident took place somewhere on the west side and the investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

