14-year-old arrested after twice violating release on sexual assault charge

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 14-year-old accused of sexual assault has violated two separate court orders since his initial release, authorities say, prompting a statement from Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters that the teenage defendant should be “locked up” as the case progresses.

The 14-year-old allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old.

The details of the case, including when and where it happened, as well as the identities of those involved, are being withheld because of their ages.

The case went before Judge Kari Bloom, who last week ordered the 14-year-old released on the condition that he or she stay away from the alleged victim while the case progresses, according to Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Amy Clausing.

The 14-year-old violated that stay-away condition last weekend, the prosecutor’s office says.

Clausing says that violation prompted the prosecutor’s office to file for an emergency hearing before Bloom. The hearing was held on Wednesday.

At the hearing, the prosecutor’s office asked that the 14-year-old be held in juvenile detention.

Bloom instead ordered the teen to his aunt’s home, which is located outside Hamilton County, Clausing says. As a condition of that order, the teen had to wear an electronic monitor.

The 14-year-old was supposed to go to his aunt’s home on Wednesday and remain there either until the case is resolved or Bloom modifies the order, Clausing says.

On Wednesday afternoon, according to Clausing, the defendant was arrested for violating that order.

A source confirms the violation had to do with the electronic monitor. It’s unclear whether the 14-year-old was already at his aunt’s house when the violation occurred.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters issued the following statement early Wednesday evening:

“We believe the safety of the community should be the major concern in holding a defendant.

“Outside of murder, the forcible rape of a little kid is the most serious crime you can commit.

“It shouldn’t matter if the defendant lives on Mars. Based on these sickening facts alone, he should be locked up.

When the judge knew the defendant violated the stay away order, she still let him out. And now, she believes it appropriate to place him out of county, in a home with young children.”

FOX19 has reached out to Bloom for comment.

