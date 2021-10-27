Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 girls last seen in Denver

Officials issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for two girls who authorities said were last seen in...
Officials issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for two girls who authorities said were last seen in the Denver area Wednesday.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for two girls last seen in Denver Wednesday afternoon.

The two girls, 7-year-old Sophia Jones and 8-year-old Bethany Jones, are believed by investigators to be with their parents, 32-year-old Trisha Jones and 35-year-old Towon Jones.

Sophia Jones and Bethany Jones are both described as biracial with brown hair and brown eyes.

Trisha Jones is described as a 160-pound, 5-foot-3-inch white female with brown hair and green eyes.

Towon Jones is described as a 190-pound, 6-foot-2-inch black male with brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2019 black Toyota 4Runner with a Colorado plate BVGI94 or 2014 green Toyota Sienna with a Colorado plate CGMO17 that was last seen heading north in Denver.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, immediately call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lakota parent who also works for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office filed a federal civil...
Lakota parent who is Butler County deputy sheriff sues school board after he’s ejected from meeting
Kendall Burk received probation after having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old...
Former NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student gets probation
Withrow football player victim of bloody post-game assault, family says
A Wilford Jenkins mug shot from a prior arrest and conviction in Butler County.
Forest Park man named as lead suspect in wife’s death, police say
Woman killed in Forest Park home, police say

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape”...
Biden deal in ‘pretty good shape,’ but no breakthrough yet
14-year-old arrested after twice violating release on sexual assault charge
New development blocks Rosemary Clooney mural in OTR
New development blocks Rosemary Clooney mural in OTR
Juvenile rape suspect back in jail after violating conditions of release
Mt. Healthy boxing gym helping kids needs community’s help to stay fighting