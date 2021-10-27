Beer, pizza collaboration brings two iconic family-owned Tri-State businesses together

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - LaRosa’s and Braxton Brewing are teaming up to offer a unique brew and support a worthy cause.

Launched earlier this month, LaRosa’s Lager is a brand-new beer brewed by Braxton. It is available at any LaRosa’s location that serves beer and all four Braxton Taprooms.

“It’s a fantastic lager, it’s really easy to drink,” Braxton CEO Jake Rouse explained. “We designed it to be a little bitter to cut through that iconic sweetness of the family recipe of LaRosa’s sauce, and together it’s just clean, crisp. 5% alcohol. Just a really enjoyable beer.”

Rouse says it makes sense to work with another family business in the Cincinnati area.

It’s something they have done in the past and will continue to do in the future.

“At Braxton, we are a family business ourselves,” Rouse said. “My brother, my dad and myself started it seven years ago and we’ve always prided ourselves on working with local family institutional brands here in Cincinnati like Graeter’s. We’ve done a great number of collaborations with them.”

Not only does the beer taste good and go well with pizza, according to Rouse, but a portion of the sales from every pint will go to the LaRosa’s Family Foundation.

The foundation helps kids in need through education, athletics, and life skill training.

Rouse says it was a big reason they wanted to create this lager.

He says his family looks up to the LaRosa family and their business and hopes they will be able to keep Braxton growing and successful much like the pizzeria has been able to do for 67 years.

“Working with LaRosa’s has been fantastic and gives us the opportunity to learn a lot about how a 50-plus-year-old operating family business is run and that’s something Evan and I and my dad can learn from every day,” Rouse continued. “And really interesting to watch us all together and it’s been really fantastic so far.”

The beer will be available on tap only for now, but they hope to expand to cans soon so people can get the beer to go.

