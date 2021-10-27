Contests
Bill legalizing fireworks in Ohio on its way to Gov. DeWine’s desk

(WTAP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Legislature voted Wednesday to send a bill to the governor that would legalize consumer-grade fireworks on certain days.

Lawmakers said they made changes to the bill vetoed by Gov. Mike DeWine in July to address his concerns.

The bill would allow Ohioans to shoot off fireworks on the following days:

- New Year’s Day

- Chinese New Year

- Cinco de Mayo

- Memorial Day weekend

- Juneteenth

- July 3, 4, and 5, and the Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays before and after July 4

- Labor Day weekend

- Diwali

- New Year’s Eve

It still allows municipalities to restrict or ban fireworks on those days. Ohioans can start buying consumer-grade fireworks on July 1, 2022 if DeWine signs the bill.

The Senate voted 26-5 to pass the bill Wednesday. The House then voted 72-24 to agree to changes made in the Senate.

