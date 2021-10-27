Contests
Burrow named FedEx Air Player of the Week

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, center, throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, center, throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) quarterback Joe Burrow is the Week 7 FedEx Air Player of the Week for his game against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2).

On the road Sunday, Burrow threw for 416 yards and three touchdowns on 23 of 38 attempts.

The second-year QB set his career-high for passing yards in the Bengals 41-17 win.

Burrow’s top target Ja’Marr Chase added some new hardware to his collection also this week.

The rookie wide receiver was named the AFC Offensive Player of Week for Week 7.

Sitting at 5-2 and atop the AFC standings, Cincinnati is on the road again in Week 8 for a Halloween contest against the New York Jets (1-5).

The Oct. 31 game starts at 1 p.m.

