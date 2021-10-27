Chase named AFC Offensive Player of Week for career game vs Ravens

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the AFC Offensive Player of Week for Week 7.

In Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2), Chase caught eight passes for an NFL rookie record 201 receiving yards.

He found the endzone on an 82-yard touchdown.

Chase’s third quarter touchdown was the longest pass play of the year in the AFC.

While this is his first AFC Offensive Player of Week award, Chase has won several honors in his young NFL career.

Chase was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for September and earned three Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week awards.

Ja'Marr is not just winning rookie awards...@Real10jayy__ has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/MolkqLXtHu — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 27, 2021

Through seven weeks, Chase has 754 receiving yards which leads the AFC. It is also the most ever by an NFL player through his first seven games.

Chase and the Bengals take their 5-2 record on the road in Week 8 to the Big Apple for a matchup against the New York Jets (1-5).

Sunday’s game starts at 1 p.m.

