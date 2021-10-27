Contests
Chase named AFC Offensive Player of Week for career game vs Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)(Daniel Kucin Jr. | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the AFC Offensive Player of Week for Week 7.

In Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2), Chase caught eight passes for an NFL rookie record 201 receiving yards.

He found the endzone on an 82-yard touchdown.

Chase’s third quarter touchdown was the longest pass play of the year in the AFC.

While this is his first AFC Offensive Player of Week award, Chase has won several honors in his young NFL career.

Chase was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for September and earned three Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week awards.

[Go Vote: Joe Burrow earns FedEx Air Player of the Week nomination]

Through seven weeks, Chase has 754 receiving yards which leads the AFC. It is also the most ever by an NFL player through his first seven games.

Chase and the Bengals take their 5-2 record on the road in Week 8 to the Big Apple for a matchup against the New York Jets (1-5).

Sunday’s game starts at 1 p.m.

