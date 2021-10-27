Gourmet grocer Dorothy Lane Market expands into Greater Cincinnati

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Dorothy Lane Market announced plans Wednesday to open its first store in Greater Cincinnati.

It will be located in the Warren County city of Mason. It’s all part of a new $150M mixed-use development on the corner of Mason-Montgomery and Western Row roads, the site of the former Western Row Golf Course, according to a news release.

Pending all final agreements and approvals, the store will break ground next year, store spokeswoman Jessie Kuhn, tells FOX19 NOW.

Dorothy Lane Market is expected to open in the last half of 2023, which is the 75th anniversary of the store, she said.

Dorothy Lane Market (DLM) currently operates three locations in the Dayton area: Oakwood, Washington Township, and Springboro.

The store is nationally known for its Killer Brownies with a variety of flavors including seasonal additions.

“We’re very excited by the prospect of joining the Mason community,” says Norman Mayne, DLM owner.

“For over 70 years, we’ve been serving customers in Dayton, but also many who come to us from the Greater Cincinnati area. We’ve been searching for years for the right place for a store there,” he said.

“We feel fortunate to have found this excellent location in Mason. It’s been great to work with the city of Mason and we already feel at home there. We look forward to continuing our work together to create an exciting food destination that will serve Mason and the entire Greater Cincinnati community.”

Besides the gourmet grocer, this new 70-acre mixed-use development will feature 80,000 square feet of specialty retail and restaurants.

Traditions Building & Development Group is co-developing the project with Western Row Land Developers, the property owners

“Dorothy Lane Market will be a wonderful anchor for our new walkable community, which will create an exciting destination for upscale retail and restaurants and the latest in lifestyle living opportunities,” explains Tom Humes, President of Traditions Group and project co-developer.

The development will feature five lakes, a waterfront boardwalk, and walking paths with a central green connecting the store with restaurants, and retail shops to a boutique hotel and a residential lifestyle community with up to 120 residences) on the site, as well as nearby neighborhoods.

The city of Mason has announced the purchase of 27-acres adjacent to and part of the mixed-use development for an “innovation-driven” business park to attract key industry sectors in tech and biohealth.

Mason City Council acted on the project at its meeting earlier this week, putting the mixed-use project in motion. That includes the purchase of the future business park property and authorizing incentives to further infrastructure and shared access.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.